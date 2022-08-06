First Warning Forecast: Gradually building higher heat

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! We had a sea breeze this afternoon that fired up a few storms, but most of us stayed dry today. We continue to stay mostly dry as the heat gradually climbs into the workweek.

We stay dry and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Highs Sunday will be a degree or two warmer than Saturday, in the low 90s. Still feeling like the triple digits with the high humidity.

Mostly dry Sunday through the first half of the workweek. Temperatures climb into the mid 90s with tons of sunshine Monday and Tuesday. Feels-like temperatures will be 105-115°. Wednesday stays just as hot, but a cold front slowly heads our way, bringing us scattered storms Wednesday late afternoon/evening and into Thursday. That will begin our cool down.

This cold front and a trailing Canadian high pressure system right behind it will drop temperatures below-average. Highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, even possibly low 80s for next weekend. We’re looking dry with more sunshine next weekend too.

