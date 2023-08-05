First Warning Forecast: Gradually rising temperatures and humidity, but mostly dry this weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday morning! The rain has cleared, now it’s time to deal with rising temperatures and humidity.

Clouds will clear throughout the day Saturday and we’ll be able to remain dry. High temperatures will be warmer in the mid 80s, feeling like the upper 80s with a little more humidity.

A mix of sun and clouds and mostly dry weather continues for Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s, feeling like the low 90s. Overall, still a pretty nice weekend for outdoor events or a beach trip.

Next week is when we really feel the heat! Highs jump into the low 90s and humidity rises a bit more, making it feel like 100-105° Monday and Tuesday.

Ahead of an approaching system, we could have isolated to scattered showers and storms later in the day Monday. Drier for the middle of the week and eventually a break from the high heat and humidity Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s, feeling like 90°. Wednesday is our only “cool” day of the workweek though.

Temperatures and humidity rise again for the end of the week, back into the low 90s, feeling like the triple digits. Spotty showers Thursday turn into scattered storms Friday.

