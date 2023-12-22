First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming through Christmas and beyond

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday morning! The weather is looking good for any local travel this holiday weekend. Staying dry and staying on this warming trend.

Similar weather continues each day throughout the holiday weekend. Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures continue to gradually rise. Highs in the low 50s Friday, mid 50s Saturday, and low 60s Christmas Eve throughout most of next week.

wtkr

Our next rain-making system holds off until just after Christmas. It brings us scattered rain showers Tuesday - Wednesday.

wtkr

Following this system, we dry out and see more sunshine Thursday. Temperatures drop a few degrees to highs in the mid 50s.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM