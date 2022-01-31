First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming up and staying dry to start the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! This morning was brutally cold with temperatures in the teens. Then, we saw a lot of sunshine that helped temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s. We'll continue on this warming trend much of the workweek.

A weak system passing through will bring us periods of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday as well as climbing temperatures. Highs in the mid 40s start the week, warming to the mid 50s Wednesday, topping out in the mid 60s Thursday.

A cold front from the west slowly approaches Thursday and eventually passes through later in the day Friday. Winds pick up around the front. That front will also bring scattered rain showers late Thursday throughout the day Friday. Potentially ending as a brief mix depending on how fast the precipitation cuts off behind the front as temperatures rapidly drop.

Saturday is going to be a freezing day, making it extra chilly for the Polar Plunge. The weekend starts with temperatures in the upper 20s Saturday morning, only warming to the upper 30s Saturday afternoon. At least there will be plenty of sunshine. Sunday gets a few degrees warmer in the low 40s.

