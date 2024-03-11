First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming up with plenty of sunshine this week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! Drier weather has arrived, but these winds are roaring. We have one more windy day and a gradual warming trend on the way.

Tonight gets chilly under a mostly clear sky as temperatures drop into the upper 30s.

Winds stay around 15-25 MPH tonight and Monday with gusts up to 30 MPH. The Eastern Shore and Outer Banks could see gusts as high as 45 MPH. That’s why those areas are under a Wind Advisory until 2 PM Monday.

The Outer Banks is also under a Coastal Flood Warning until 8 AM Tuesday. With those strong winds, 2-4 feet of inundation is expected and that can cause parts of NC HWY 12 to close.

Under the influence of high pressure, we’ll be dry with tons of sunshine through Thursday. High temperatures rise from the upper 50s Monday to the mid 70s Thursday.

In time for the weekend, a cold front arrives and could stall over the Mid-Atlantic. This front could bring us isolated to scattered rain showers late Friday through Sunday. Temperatures this weekend will also be a little cooler in the mid 60s and it will be breezy both days.

