First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming with plenty of sunshine

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Clouds have mostly cleared out as high pressure is settling in. We’ll have a mostly dry workweek ahead with slowly rising temperatures.

Monday starts off with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and warms to highs around 60°. We’ll have lots of sunshine throughout the day and lighter winds. Winds pick up again Tuesday. North-northeasterly sustained winds of 10-20 MPH. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the low 60s for highs and have partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures take a leap into the mid to upper 60s Thursday, then another jump into the low 70s Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

wtkr

This cold front will bring us windy conditions Friday and Saturday along with scattered rain showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

wtkr

Temperatures drop following this front for the weekend. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s and right around 60° on Sunday. While Sunday will be cooler, it will be filled with sunshine.

Connect with Meteorologist Kristy Steward:

FACEBOOK

TWITTER

INSTAGRAM