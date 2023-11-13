Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Gradually warming with plenty of sunshine

Posted at 8:08 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 20:08:15-05

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Clouds have mostly cleared out as high pressure is settling in. We’ll have a mostly dry workweek ahead with slowly rising temperatures.

Monday starts off with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s and warms to highs around 60°. We’ll have lots of sunshine throughout the day and lighter winds. Winds pick up again Tuesday. North-northeasterly sustained winds of 10-20 MPH. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the low 60s for highs and have partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures take a leap into the mid to upper 60s Thursday, then another jump into the low 70s Friday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

This cold front will bring us windy conditions Friday and Saturday along with scattered rain showers Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.

Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Temperatures drop following this front for the weekend. Highs Saturday in the mid 60s and right around 60° on Sunday. While Sunday will be cooler, it will be filled with sunshine.

