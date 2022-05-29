First Warning Forecast: Great Memorial Day weather, then summer-like heat

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We are now 2 for 3 of great weather days this holiday weekend and it looks like we’ll be making that 3 for 3. With the unofficial start to summer fittingly comes summer-like heat too.

Tonight stays mostly clear and warm in the mid 60s. Memorial Day will be perfect for any outdoor plans. Lots of sunshine, staying mostly dry and with temperatures in the mid 80s. Upper 80s inland and a little cooler along the coast in the lower 80s.

We have a low rip current risk with 1-2 feet waves, so no problems being out on the water Monday.

As the workweek begins, so does the heat and humidity. Highs jump into the low 90s, feeling like it’s closer to 100°. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions continues Tuesday and Wednesday.

Later Thursday, a cold front approaches and brings scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours. Another round of scattered storms is possible Friday afternoon and evening behind the front.

This cold front will cool temperatures down to 80° Friday and the upper 70s next weekend. High pressure should bring us a dry weekend with lots of sunshine.

