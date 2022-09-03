First Warning Forecast: Great rest of Labor day weekend on tap; Changes next week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a great start to our long Labor Day holiday weekend! Perfect beach weather with highs in the mid 80s to 90° and higher humidity. It felt like summer to unofficially end summer. The rest of the holiday weekend looks similar to today. We do eventually have a cooling trend and increasing rain chances on the way.

Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows in the upper 60s. Sunday and Monday look like repeat copies of the weather we had Saturday. Partly cloudy, mostly dry, and highs in the mid to upper 80s with higher humidity sticking around.

On Tuesday, a cold front approaches and passes through. This will bring us lots of cloud cover and scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. That cold front will stall along the coast through the end of the workweek. This means we will stay in an unsettled weather pattern and keep daily isolated shower chances in the forecast from Wednesday on.

The cold front will also bring us cooler temperatures briefly. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 80s dropping to the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures return to the mid 80s next weekend.

Tropical Update:

Danielle has weakened into a Tropical Storm with 70 MPH sustained winds, but is expected to re-strengthen into a hurricane Sunday afternoon. It’s still in the north-central Atlantic and will eventually travel more north where it will eventually dissipate. Danielle poses no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Earl is just north of the Leeward Islands. It has sustained winds of 50 MPH and is moving WNW at 10 MPH. Earl is forecast to remain in the Atlantic, eventually strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon. It could bring heavy rain and some flooding to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico this weekend.

