First Warning Forecast: Great weather continues for Labor Day; Rain starts the workweek

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Sunday evening! We are 2 for 3 for good weather days this holiday weekend. Our luck will continue another day, then our weather pattern shifts.

Labor Day will pretty much be a repeat of the weather we had the past couple days. Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We may have a couple stray showers pop-up in the evening, but most areas will stay dry.

Scattered showers and storms move in Tuesday around a cold front. Not a washout, but especially scattered activity through the afternoon and evening hours. A mostly cloudy sky Tuesday won’t stop high temperatures from reaching the mid to upper 80s again.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop into the low 80s for highs Wednesday. Still lots of cloud cover and isolated showers throughout Wednesday. More sunshine returns Thursday with high temperatures staying in the low 80s.

Highs return to the mid 80s Friday and stay there through the weekend. Mostly dry and partly cloudy Friday and Saturday. Isolated showers possible Sunday afternoon.

Tropical Update:

Hurricane Danielle is a Category 1 hurricane with 85 MPH sustained winds. It’s still in the northern Atlantic and will continue to travel northeast until it eventually dissipates. Danielle poses no threat to land.

Tropical Storm Earl is located 110 miles north of St. Thomas. It has sustained winds of 50 MPH and is moving NW at 5 MPH. Earl is forecast to remain in the Atlantic, eventually strengthening into a Category 3 hurricane by the end of the week. It could bring heavy rain and some flooding to the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico over the next day.

