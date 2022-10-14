First Warning Forecast: Great weekend for the many Hampton Roads festivals going on

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We have several festivals and activities happening across Hampton Roads this weekend and it looks like the weather is going to hold out for us! Big changes come for the workweek.

A clear night will allow temperatures to drop quickly to around 50° tonight. Some locations will drop into the 40s. Tons of sunshine Saturday and a light southerly wind will help temperatures climb to the upper 70s for the afternoon.

High temperatures remain in the upper 70s Sunday, but clouds will start increasing ahead of a couple of cold fronts. The first cold front will be a weaker one on Sunday. It could spark a few stray showers Sunday afternoon, but most areas should stay dry. Sunday evening is a different story. That’s when scattered showers and storms start to move in, likely after 8 PM.

Scattered showers and storms continue throughout Sunday night and all of Monday. Not a washout event on Monday, but certainly some showers and rumbles of thunder around, moreso in the afternoon.

Behind the strong cold front, temperatures plunge. We’re set to go from the mid 70s Monday to the upper 50s for highs Tuesday. Overnight lows drop to the low 40s. It’ll be a slow warm-up through the workweek, into the mid 60s by next Friday. While it’ll be chilly, majority of the workweek will be dry with lots of sunshine.