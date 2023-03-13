First Warning Forecast: Heading for a dry and windy stretch with an eventual warmup

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday night! It was a chilly and wet end to the weekend. Much of the workweek will be dry and there will be several windy days. We’ll also eventually see a brief warm up.

These scattered showers will continue throughout tonight and Monday morning. We’ll mostly dry out by the afternoon. Temperatures will also gradually be on the rise throughout tonight and tomorrow. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and warm a few more degrees to around 50° in the afternoon.

Monday night, we could see a quick hit of some wrap around showers. Overnight lows will cool to the mid 30s.

Tuesday will start off with plenty of sunshine, then have passing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the low 50s and dry. Winds will really pick up as the low pressure system is exiting and high pressure is moving in. Expect sustained winds of 15-25 MPH with higher gusts Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lots of sunshine midweek Wednesday and Thursday. Those mostly clear nights will lead to potentially freezing temperatures Tuesday-Thursday mornings. Highs in the low to mid 50s Wednesday jump to near 60° Thursday. We soar even higher to near 70° for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday!

St. Patrick’s Day is looking dry, but very late Friday night and continuing throughout Saturday, another system will pass through and bring scattered rain showers. Around this system, we will once again be windy Friday-Sunday. Saturday is looking especially windy.

The second half of the weekend will be dry and sunny, but Sunday chilly temperatures return. Highs in the low 50s.