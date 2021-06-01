First Warning Forecast: Heat and humidity builds, eventually bringing storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

We've had another gorgeous day! Lots of sunshine and even warmer temperatures. Later this evening and into tonight, clouds will gradually increase as we head into a more unsettled weather pattern. With this unsettled pattern, temperatures will continue to climb into the low 80s for highs the rest of the workweek. We'll hit the mid 80s this weekend. Humidity will also ramp up with the rising temperatures.

Starting Wednesday morning, scattered showers will form along a warm front in North Carolina and gradually lift north throughout the day, eventually bringing Virginia scattered showers Wednesday afternoon and evening. Off and on scattered showers and thunderstorms continue throughout Thursday and Friday. Some storms on Thursday could become strong to severe, especially in out more inland areas. Currently our northern and inland counties are in a Level 1 risk. Stronger winds and hail are the greatest threats.

Lingering isolated to scattered showers remain in the area through the weekend and into the start of next week. More of a typical summertime pattern.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

