Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! It was a great day with slightly warmer temperatures. The heat and humidity continues to climb Sunday. Early next week, rain chances return too.

Temperatures will be a little warmer tonight, but still pleasant with lows in the mid 60s. We stay mostly clear overnight.

Clouds gradually increase later in the day Sunday. Temperatures rise into the upper 80s and humidity increases some more.

Ahead of a cold front Monday, temperatures return to the upper 80s. Scattered storms begin Monday afternoon and continue into the night. Some lingering scattered showers throughout Tuesday morning too, especially in North Carolina, as the cold front begins to stall along the coast.

This front will drop temperatures down into the mid to upper 70s Tuesday. That cool down won’t last too long. Temperatures gradually climb to the low 90s by the end of the workweek.

Some spotty showers are possible, mainly in North Carolina Wednesday. However, for most, the second half of the workweek overall looks decently dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated storms could pop back into our forecast next Saturday.

Tropical Update:

There is still an area of disorganized showers and storms in the middle of the tropical Atlantic. This area has a 30% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and 60% chance of formation in the next 5 days. It could potentially become our second named tropical system of the season, Bonnie.