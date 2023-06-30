First Warning Forecast: Heat and storm chances on the rise

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday evening! We were a little warmer today. Heat and humidity will continue to climb throughout this long holiday weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in upper 80s, feeling like the low to mid 90s. Then, we jump to highs in the mid 90s feeling like 100-110° Sunday and Monday. Tuesday, the 4th of July, will be slightly cooler, but still toasty. Highs in the lower 90s, feeling closer to 100°. Stay cool and hydrated! The big question.. Will there be any relief from this heat in the form of rain?

The answer.. Very brief relief at times this weekend. Not a washout by any means, but off and on rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms. If you get a shower, you’ll get very brief relief before it gets extra muggy outside.

The best chance for isolated showers is tonight into Saturday morning. Then, a round of scattered storms is possible Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon and evening we could have another round of scattered storms. This round could potentially become severe. There is a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather across the Eastern Shore and Peninsulas that could get extended farther south.

More scattered storms are possible Monday. For the 4th of July and Wednesday, it’s looking like more isolated storm activity. So any Independence Day celebrations should still be good to go. As you head back to work, temperatures will be slightly cooler in the upper 80s to low 90s the rest of the week. Still daily storm chances though.

