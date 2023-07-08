First Warning Forecast: Heat, humidity, and afternoon storms continue

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Saturday morning! Much of the same hot, humid, stormy weather will continue the next few days. Some storms could become strong to severe.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 80s, feeling like the mid to upper 90s. In the afternoon and evening, scattered thunderstorms will develop. Once the sun sets, these storms will lose energy and fizzle out.

Another round of scattered thunderstorms arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of these could become severe. We are under a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours creating flash flooding. Once again, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, feeling like the upper 90s.

Monday afternoon more storms could become strong to severe. There’s a level 1 of 5 risk for the Albemarle Sound. Monday is when a cool front passes through and knocks our humidity down for a couple days. Highs in the mid 80s will feel like the low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday we’ll be under the influence of high pressure, so that’s when we can expect a dry and sunny stretch. Tuesday stays “cooler” still feeling like the low 90s. Wednesday is when air temperatures actually rise into the low 90s and humidity makes a jump back up. It will feel like we are around 100° the second half of the workweek. Later Friday is when we could start to see more showers arriving.

