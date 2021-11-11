First Warning Forecast: Heavy downpours Friday morning, cooler weekend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening and Happy Veterans Day! It was a gorgeous day for any Veterans Day plans you had. Hopefully you enjoyed some time outdoors. There’s a strong cold front approaching, so get ready for some big weather changes soon.

Tonight, breezy southerly winds will keep temperatures warm in the low 60s. Late tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms will begin just ahead of the cold front. Rain will continue throughout Friday morning. It’s looking especially rough with some heavy downpours during your morning commute, so give yourself a little extra time tomorrow morning. High temperatures will still be warm in the low 70s Friday.

Saturday is when we start to notice cooler air moving in with highs in the mid 60s. Throughout Saturday, a secondary, reinforcing cold front will pass through. No rain with this second front, so a dry weekend is in store, but it will usher in even cooler air. Highs Sunday into the start of the workweek will be below-average in the mid 50s. Overnight lows go from the 40s this weekend to the 30s next week. Likely bringing a lot of us a frost, even a freeze inland, a few nights next week.

High pressure over the southeast heads our way at the start of the workweek. That will bring us lots of sunshine and eventually warmer, more seasonable temperatures in the low to mid 60s the second half of the workweek.

