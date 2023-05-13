Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Heavy downpours later today could lead to localized flooding

Posted at 8:39 AM, May 13, 2023
Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A cold front will move in from the north today with showers and possible storms. At least half of the day is looking fine, with rain chances ramping up after 5 PM. Heavy downpours will be the biggest concern with localized flooding possible. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

We'll dry out just in time for Mother's Day! Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler behind the cold front. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

The work week is looking fairly dry minus a few spotty showers on Monday.

Temperatures will be up and down this week. It will be a cool start to the work week with below-normal temperatures topping out right around 70 degrees. A nice warm up on Tuesday with highs near 80 and then back to normal on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

