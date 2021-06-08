First Warning Forecast: Heavy rainfall possible to end the work week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few pop-up showers and storms will be possible this evening and it will continue to be hot and humid. The cloud cover has really helped to keep our storm chances down. Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Another warm day on tap Wednesday. Highs will soar to the upper 80s. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon and evening hours. Any storms that form could have heavy rainfall.

A cold front will move in on Thursday and stall over the area on Friday bringing more showers and storms by the end of the week and a small drop in humidity and temperatures. Several areas of low pressure will move through. This will bring the chance for heavy rain which could lead to some minor flooding and ponding on the roadways. Highs will be in the mid low and mid 80s on Friday and upper 70s on Saturday. We'll have another chance to see some scattered showers and storms on Saturday.

Skies are looking partly cloudy heading into Sunday with highs near the 80 degree mark.

