First Warning Forecast: Hello, Summer! Heat and humidity with a few storm chances are back

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday evening! Today has been noticeably hotter and more humid, but it wasn’t a terrible day. Still a handful of degrees below our average high for this time of year. Some of us also saw the return of scattered thunderstorms. This storm activity will end soon after the sun sets.

This weekend we return to our typical summertime heat and humidity with highs in the mid to upper 80s, feeling like the mid 90s. Saturday has the chance for isolated showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain Saturday, but if you do, it will only be for a short period of time during your day. Nothing to cancel plans over. Sunday looks to be a dry day for everyone. However, with the summer heat and humidity, a couple stray PM pop-up showers or storms can’t be ruled out.

Next week that same mostly dry pattern continues, at least through majority of the workweek. Heat continues to build a little more. Highs toward the middle of next week hit the low 90s.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

