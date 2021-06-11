First Warning Forecast: High flash flooding concern Friday evening

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Friday evening! We're in for another very active evening with scattered thunderstorms bringing heavy downpours and the risk for flash flooding. We are under a Flash Flood Watch until 12 AM Saturday. Another 2-4" of rain could fall in these slow-moving heavy downpours. On top of an already very saturated ground, flooding is likely, especially across our Virginia counties. Stay weather aware the rest of today!

Eventually this stalled boundary will move south as a cold front Saturday morning. That will help dry us out. Expect scattered showers tapering off Saturday morning. We should be drier Saturday afternoon and evening. However, showers may linger in our North Carolina counties. Sunday looks to be a mostly dry day for us all. A weaker front passes through Monday, which could bring us a quick line of storms Monday evening. A stronger cold front moves through Tuesday, potentially bringing more scattered showers and storms primarily Tuesday afternoon and evening. A stray shower can't be ruled out the rest of the workweek, but we look to be mostly dry the second half of the workweek.

Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s this Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Ahead of the cold front Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid 80s to start off the workweek. Then we'll be cooler again in the low 80s to end the workweek. Humidity drops to comfortable levels Sunday and again Wednesday through Thursday.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER