First Warning Forecast: High heat and potentially severe storms kick off an unsettled stretch

Happy Friday morning! Heat and humidity is on the rise today. Later this evening, it’ll be time to break out the umbrellas again and keep them out for the next several days.

Majority of the daytime hours Friday will be dry and partly cloudy. It will be getting hot today. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s, feeling like 100°.

After 6 PM today, scattered thunderstorms will start to move through, continuing into early tonight. Some of these storms could become strong to severe. Level 1 of 5 risk for our Inland Virginia communities and the Peninsulas. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern.

That first round of rain kicks off our unsettled weather pattern. A cold front moving through Saturday evening gets stalled over the top of us while Tropical Storm (soon-to-be hurricane) Franklin travels through the Atlantic.

This stationary front will bring us daily rounds of scattered showers and storms through Wednesday night. Not a washout any one day and temperatures will be able to drop this weekend. Highs in the upper 80s Saturday to mid 80s Sunday. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s the first half of the workweek. Humidity sticks around with dew points in the low to mid 70s each day.

Thursday, that stationary boundary gets to move out of here and our rain chances come to an end while we get to see more sunshine. Temperatures drop even farther into the upper 70s for highs. A little taste of Fall!

