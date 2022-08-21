First Warning Forecast: Higher humidity and more storms late-day Sunday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday morning! We’ve got more rounds of rain on the way as we continue to stay in this unsettled pattern.

Patchy fog continues to clear this morning and clouds will continue to build. Spotty showers are possible all day, but most areas will stay dry until late this afternoon. Around 5 PM, scattered showers and storms will move in from the west. Scattered activity lasts into Sunday night and off and on throughout Monday.

wtkr

Another round of scattered storms looks likely Tuesday afternoon and evening. Beyond that, the rest of the week looks like more spotty to isolated shower/storm activity, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours each day.

High temperatures stay in the low to mid 80s and lows around 70° the next 7 or so days. Humidity also stays high.