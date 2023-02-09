First Warning Forecast: Highs in the 60s & 70s before a wet & windy weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will warm to the 60s and 70s on Thursday. Not bad for February!

WTKR News 3 Tracking a big cool down heading into the weekend.

Shower chances will go up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Expect a wet, chilly and windy weekend on tap. Temperatures will warm to the 60s on Friday and then fall to the upper 40s to near 50 on Saturday and Sunday.

WTKR News 3 Rain chances going up through the weekend.

Temperatures will rebound to kick off the work week. Highs will warm to the mid 50s on Monday under mostly sunny skies and up to 60 on Tuesday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

