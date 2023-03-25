First Warning Forecast: Highs near 80°, shower or storm possible later today

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another warm day for most today. Highs will soar to near 80 as a warm front lifts northward. It will be misty and foggy early, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. A cold front will move through later today and will bring the chance for a few showers and storms. It will be breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusts up to 25 mph.

The strongest storms will be to our northwest.

WTKR News 3 Slight chance for severe storms to our northwest.

Temperatures will continue to trend downward into next week. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday will have temperatures close to normal for this time of year. Expect highs in the low 60s. The coolest day of the week will be on Wednesday with highs struggle to get out of the 50s.

WTKR News 3 Warm today, then back to reality heading into next week.

We'll dry out on Sunday after a few showers and storms today. Rain chances will then ramp up again on Monday with scattered showers possible. We'll continue with a few showers on Tuesday as well. Wednesday and Thursday are looking sunny and dry, with scattered showers possible by Friday.

WTKR News 3 Isolated showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening. Scattered showers possible on Monday and Tuesday.

Pollen Forecast:

WTKR News 3 Pollen Forecast for the next 5 days.

Meteorologist April Loveland

