First Warning Forecast: Highs near 80, then a big cool down

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A few more days of warm temperatures, before a big cool down.

The warm weather will continue today. Highs will warm to the upper 70s to near 80, but more clouds will build in as the day progresses. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower, but more areas will stay dry.

Monday will be our last really warm day. Highs will once again soar tothe mid and upper 70s. Some patchy fog is possible to kick off the day with a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. Keeping a slight chance for a spotty shower once again. A weak cold front will move through, bringing much cooler air to the region.

Election Day is looking dry and sunny, but windy! Hang on to your hats! It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday will still be on the windy side, but expect more clouds. Temperatures will be near-normal in the mid 60s.

Less wind, but mostly cloudy skies on Thursday. Temperatures will be milder. Expect highs near 70.

A coastal low will impact the area on Friday and Saturday. Friday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

