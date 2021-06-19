First Warning Forecast: Highs well into the 90s, stray storm possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We're cranking the heat today! Expect highs in the mid 90s, but will feel closer to 100 degrees. A stray shower or storm is possible later this afternoon due to the heat, rising humidity and a disturbance. If we do see a storm pop-up, there is a chance it could become strong to severe.

A few degrees milder on Father's Day and the First Day of summer with highs in the 80 and low 90s. There is a chance for shower or storm later in the day. Again, not a washout. Just keep and eye on the sky. The best chance for stronger storms will be in northeast North Carolina. Summer arrive at 11:32 PM EDT.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the Northern Outer Banks including Kitty Hawk, Nags Head and Manteo--Mainland Dare including Manns Harbor, East Lake and Stumpy Point. This means tropical storm-force winds are possible within the area within the next 48 hours. Right now, impacts appear limited. Winds 39 mph to 57 mph are possible, but forecast is looking closer to 15-25 mph, with 35 mph gusts. The rainfall forecast up to 1 inch. Tornadoes will be possible. We could start seeing some impacts late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures on Monday will warm to the mid 80s. Expect scattered showers and storms, especially the first half of the day.

A cold front will move through Tuesday bringing another chance of showers and storms. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s.

Much drier and cooler behind the cold front. High temperatures on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 70s.

Another dry day on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs near 80 degrees.

Tropical Update

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for a portion of the North Carolina coast from Cape Fear to Duck, including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Claudette is located about 75 miles NNE of New Orleans, Louisiana. Claudette is moving toward the north-northeast near 14 mph. A turn toward the northeast is expected later today, followed by a motion toward the east-northeast tonight or Sunday. On the forecast track, the system should move farther inland across portions of southeast U.S. through Sunday night, and over the western Atlantic Ocean on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Claudette is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later today, however, Claudette is forecast to become a tropical storm again when it moves across the Carolinas Sunday night or early Monday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles southeast of the center.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Meteorologist April Loveland

