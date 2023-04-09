First Warning Forecast: Hopping on a warming trend this week

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Easter! It was a nice Easter Sunday with clouds clearing and dry weather for morning services and afternoon egg hunts. We stay in a dry and sunny stretch for a while while temperatures continue to gradually climb.

Before we really get to enjoy the warmth, we do have a couple chilly nights ahead. Our average low tonight is in the lower 40s, but our inland communities could dip into the low to mid 30s. There is a Frost Advisory in effect from 3 AM - 9 AM Monday for Surry, Franklin, Sussex, and Southampton(VA). Protect any sensitive vegetation tonight and tomorrow night.

We’ll be in the same situation Monday night into Tuesday morning where lows could be a few degrees away from freezing across our inland communities. Along the coast, both tonight and tomorrow night, will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 40s.

High pressure sinks down into the Mid-Atlantic from New England. This will bring us tons of sunshine Monday through Thursday along with a warming trend. Highs in the upper 50s Monday jump to the upper 60s Tuesday and upper 70s Wednesday. We’ll stay in the upper 70s the rest of the week.

High pressure exits Friday and we move into a bit of an unsettled pattern. Some cloud cover returns to the sky for the weekend. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain, but I do expect isolated showers throughout Saturday. Winds will once again become breezy. At least temperatures stay warm in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend.

