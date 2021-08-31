First Warning Forecast: Hot again with possible storms, Ida severe threat Wednesday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another day of the 90s today with heat index values in the triple digits. Skies will be partly cloudy. Keeping a slight chance for some storms, mainly across the Eastern Shore and peninsulas. The Storm Prediction Center has the far northern portions of the viewing area under a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts.

WTKR News 3

The remnants of Ida will impact the region on Wednesday. Showers and thunderstorms associated with this system could produce some instances of flash flooding. Scattered severe storms will also be possible. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a level 2 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts and spin-up tornadoes. Highs will warm to near 90.

Scattered showers will be possible on Thursday. It will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Tracking a nice and comfortable stretch of weather to end the work week and into the weekend. Dewpoints will fall into the 60s, which will make for more comfortable conditions. Temperatures will be in the low 80s on Friday and Saturday and warm to the mid 80s on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Tropical Update:

Tropical Depression Kate is moving toward the north near 5 mph, and this general motion should continue through today. A north-northwestward motion is forecast to begin tonight and continue through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next few days.

