First Warning Forecast: Hot and muggy with a storm threat again, but relief is on the way

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! Today was a steamy day, then we had severe storms roll through and help cool us down. Our severe storm threat isn't over just yet though. We have 2 more potential rounds.

Tonight, the worst is over. Most of us will remain dry. A few showers or storms moving into the peninsulas/Eastern Shore is possible in the earlier part of tonight, but most of them will fall apart before they reach us. Late tonight into Thursday morning, we could see patchy fog forming in the wake of the storms we saw today.

Tomorrow afternoon/evening, the peninsulas and Eastern Shore have a shot at seeing isolated strong to severe storms as a front lifts north. Those areas are under a Level 1 severe risk. Level 2 risk for the northern portion of Accomack Co. Aside from the storm threat, everyone will feel that air you can wear tomorrow. High temperatures in the mid 90s with heat indices over 100.

A cold front Friday will bring isolated storms across Virginia and more scattered storms across North Carolina. For that reason, areas surrounding the Albemarle Sound are under a Level 1 severe risk Friday afternoon and evening. Before the front passes, temperatures still hit the low 90s Friday. Then we get a taste of Fall!

Lower humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s this weekend. We stay cooler into next week with highs near 80 the first half of the workweek. While we will be cooler, we will also have daily chances for isolated to scattered thunderstorms.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER