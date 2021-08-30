First Warning Forecast: Hot start to the week, relief arriving soon

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Sunday evening! Most of us were finally able to stay out of the 90s today! Unfortunately, that low-to-mid 90° heat returns for the start of the workweek.

Again, expect feels like temperatures in the triple digits. Monday afternoon, a round of scattered thunderstorms from the north could push through and provide a bit of relief from the heat. Tuesday will be our hottest day this week. Temperatures nearing the mid 90s and a mostly dry day.

All of us will see rain on Wednesday as the center of Ida's remnants look to track just north of us. Right now, Ida's remnant rain looks to move through Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina Wednesday afternoon through the night. Expect heavy downpours that could lead to localized flash flooding and isolated severe storms. The timing and intensity of the remnant rain we see could change from now until then, so stay tuned for updates.

Following Ida's remnant low will be a cold front. That will finally drop our high temperatures down to the low 80s Thursday. Following the cold front looks to be an area of building high pressure. That will help keep us dry with lots of sunshine Friday throughout your Labor Day weekend. Highs stay in the low 80s Friday and Saturday. Temperatures start to climb to the more seasonable mid 80s Sunday.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

FACEBOOK

TWITTER