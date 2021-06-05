First Warning Forecast: Hot today, pop-up shower or storm possible

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

After what felt like never-ending rain, we will finally dry out today! A mild start with many in the upper 60s to near 70. There is a little fog inland where some of the heaviest rain fell on Friday. Skies will be mostly sunny today. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon, mainly across NE North Carolina. Otherwise, expect highs to climb to the upper 80s to near 90! Skies will be mostly clear overnight with lows near 70.

Sunday will continue to be on the steamy side. Many areas will hit the 90-degree mark. It will feel closer to the mid 90s due to the humidity. Keeping another chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Again, the best chance will be across North Carolina, so keep an eye on the sky.

A summer-like pattern will persist heading into the work week. It will be hot and humid, as dewpoints climb into the low 70s. Highs will climb into 80s to near 90 for most of the week. We will have a chance for some afternoon showers and storms every day. It won't be a complete washout and most of the morning hours will be dry. Keeping a 30 to 40 percent chance for most of the week and will continue to monitor our rain and storm chances. There will be a lot of moisture available, so any storms that do form, have the potential to drop a lot of rain.

Meteorologist April Loveland

