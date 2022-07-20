Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Wednesday evening! We were hot again today and our temperatures will only continue to climb with little relief in sight the rest of this week.

Tonight stays warm with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy and dry overnight. Southerly winds start to pick up a bit. 10-15 MPH tonight, 10-20 MPH southwest winds gusting to 25 MPH Thursday.

Thursday is going to be much hotter. Highs around 97°, feeling like 110° in many locations. For that reason, Southside and the Peninsulas are under an Excessive Heat Warning 11 AM - 8 PM. Everyone else is under a Heat Advisory 11 AM - 8 PM.

Stay hydrated and in the A/C Thursday! If you must be outside, seek shade and wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes. Also, know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

We will briefly get a little bit of relief from this extreme heat Thursday evening. A cold front heads our way and stalls right over Hampton Roads Friday morning. This front will bring us scattered storms Thursday evening. Everyone is under a level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours are the main threats. These strong to severe scattered storms will likely push through 8 PM -1 AM.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler around 94° Friday, feeling like 105°. A few PM pop-up showers or storms, but most stay dry.

This weekend looks to be completely dry and extremely hot. High temperatures in the upper 90s, flirting with the triple digits Sunday. Sunday will be the hottest day of the year and heat index values will be 110-115°. It’s been a couple years since we’ve seen heat this extreme. Be careful this weekend and limit that time outdoors!

More scattered storms return Monday afternoon through Tuesday around a disturbance. This will cool us down a little bit. Highs in the mid 90s Monday and low 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated storms possible Wednesday.