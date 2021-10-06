First Warning Forecast: Humid, rain chances heading up into the weekend

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

We are continuing to track an unsettled stretch of weather. Most areas will stay dry, but there is still a slight chance to see a spotty shower or storm over the next few days. Humidity has been one of our big stories once again today.

We will be socked in with cloud cover today. A few spotty showers will be possible this afternoon and evening. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80, with high dewpoints for this time of year.

A spotty shower or storm will be possible on both Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid and upper 70s. It will still be on the humid side.

Widespread rain will move in for the weekend. Rain will be likely on Saturday with highs in the mid and upper 70s with scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Drier conditions heading into Monday with highs in the upper 70s. Isolated storms will move in for Tuesday with highs near 80.

Meteorologist April Loveland

