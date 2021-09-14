First Warning Forecast: Humidity and storm chances continue to rise

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Another warm and humid day with highs in the low 90s, but will feel closer to the mid 90s. Still dealing with hazy skies due to wildfire smoke from the west. Should make for another evening of neat sunsets.

Humidity will continue to be on the rise. Expect highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday with a few more clouds. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a spotty shower. Conditions will remain mild and muggy overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Watching the potential for an area of low pressure to develop near the Bahamas and move in our direction. It has about a 60 percent chance of developing into a tropical system over the next 5 days. Keeping a chance for some showers and storms by Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the mid 80s.

A little bit better chance for showers and storms on Friday, but looks like most of the moisture from the area of low pressure will stay offshore. It will still be very humid with highs in the low 80s.

We'll continue with a slight chance for showers on Saturday with drier conditions moving in on Sunday as high pressure builds in. Expect highs in the low and mid 80s.

