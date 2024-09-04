First Warning Forecast: Humidity and rain chances rise through end of week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

It’s going to be breezy with a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday. Keeping a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. Highs will trend in the upper 70s. Humidity will start to creep up a bit.

We’re seeing a slight uptick in rain chances with a few showers popping up here and there on Friday. It's still warm, with highs in the low 80s. It will also be muggier, so we're saying goodbye to that fall-like feel for a couple days.

Scattered showers will be possible on Saturday. Temperatures will hover around 80° with a bit more humidity. It’s one of those “take your umbrella just in case” kind of days, but don’t let it spoil your weekend plans.

The weekend closes out with that fall-like feel we’ve all been waiting for. Highs will top out in the mid 70s and just a slim 20% chance of rain. Get out and enjoy the crisp air!

The workweek starts with mostly sunny skies and a highs in the upper 70s.

Plenty of sunshine is on tap for Tuesday, and the thermometer will tick back up to the low 80s.

Wednesday is still looking good with highs in the low 80s. Get out and enjoy this sunny and comfy weather!

Meteorologist April Loveland

