First Warning Forecast: Improvements in air quality this weekend, drying out and warming up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Friday morning! Air quality is still a concern today, but throughout the weekend we will see some improvements along with climbing temperatures.

Some lighter patchy fog is kicking off the day again. Once that lifts, we should be able to see some sunshine, but the haze remains. Air quality is now back to level orange - unhealthy for sensitive groups. Northerly winds continue for much of the day, keeping that smoke around.

Today, we still have a rain chance to help out a little with the smoke, but likely less rain than we’ve seen the past couple days. It’s looking like a line of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms passing mainly through the peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Showers could clip Southside this evening, but North Carolina is looking mostly dry. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s Friday.

This weekend is looking really good for all of the outdoor festivities taking place! Lots of sunshine Saturday and a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. Air quality looks better too. Still some smoke in the air, but in the yellow - moderate level. Sunday’s air quality should be even better! That’s when we’ll see a big wind shift to southerly winds, helping usher that smoke back up north. Sunday will be very warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds start to pick up and clouds begin to increase ahead of an approaching system.

This system passes through Monday. It will bring scattered showers and storms Monday into earlier Tuesday morning. These storms will drop temperatures a few degrees down to the more seasonable low to mid 80s. Humidity will also be increasing. Feeling sticky out there Monday and still noticing humidity with dew points in the mid 60s throughout next week.

