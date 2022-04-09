First Warning Forecast: Increased fire danger Sunday; dry, windy and warming up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! Today was cooler with most locations not even getting out of the 50s. Warmer temperatures are on the way soon though!

With a disturbance passing through this evening, we could have some spotty showers pop up. Stray showers are possible until 2 AM. Late tonight, clouds will clear out. This disturbance will also make it breezy. West-northwest winds of 10-15 MPH with gusts up to 20 MPH tonight. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Another disturbance Sunday keeps us windy, but we'll stay dry and be able to enjoy a mostly sunny day. Temperatures should be a couple degrees warmer in the low 60s with that additional sunshine. Having a dry and windy day does put our North Carolina communities in an increased fire danger risk, specifically inland NC and mainland Dare county. We're expecting 10-20 MPH west-northwest winds gusting to 30 MPH and relative humidity values around 25-30%. It's recommended to avoid burning Sunday afternoon and evening as fire could rapidly spread in these conditions.

Heading into the workweek, temperatures will be on the rise and we start off the week dry with clouds and sunshine. High temperatures Monday in the mid 70s jump to highs in the low 80s Tuesday - Thursday. On Thursday, a strong cold front will pass through in the late evening hours. This front will bring us scattered rain showers and possibly some storms Thursday afternoon and evening. It will also bring us stronger winds. Following the front, we look to dry out by that Friday morning commute. Temperatures drop a handful of degrees to highs in the low to mid 70s Friday and low 70s Saturday. A different cold front approaching next weekend could bring a few stray to isolated showers and stronger winds next Saturday.

