First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds today, rain and cooler temperatures this weekend

Good Friday morning! Our weather pattern is starting to shift ahead of an approaching cold front. Cooler temperatures and some rain is in store this weekend.

Well ahead of the cold front, we'll see clouds increasing today. Possibly a spotty shower this afternoon and evening, but overall a mostly dry day. High temperatures will still be able to warm into the upper 70s.

The cold front passes through midday Saturday. Around it, expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Any one location will see scattered rain for a few hours at most. High temperatures in the low 70s will be reached in the late morning hours, then temperatures drop and we get breezy behind the front. Clouds clear out behind the front as well.

Sunday will be much cooler. Highs in the mid 60s, but there will be tons of sunshine. Sunday night gets chilly as temperatures drop into the upper 40s.

This weekend, we will also have a rougher surf because of Tropical Storm Philippe. While it will be well to our east in the Atlantic, it will bring us about 5 feet waves and a high rip current risk Saturday and Sunday.

We stay mostly sunny and dry throughout the workweek next week. Temperatures gradually warm back to the seasonable mid 70s by Tuesday and remain there the rest of the week.

