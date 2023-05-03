First Warning Forecast: Jumping on a gradual warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! We had a round of scattered showers with a little graupel mixed in this afternoon. We’ll return to our mostly dry pattern and jump on a gradual warming trend the rest of this week into next week.

We have one more quick hit of showers headed our way between 7-9 PM. Then clouds continue to clear out and chilly temperatures remain overnight. Lows in the mid 40s with a breeze.

Thursday will be a mostly dry day. Just a few spotty showers at times. It’ll be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s. A very similar, mostly dry day Friday, just a couple degrees warmer in the upper 60s.

We finally have a decent weekend in store! There should be good weather for both the return of the Air Power Over Hampton Roads air show in Hampton and the Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival in Norfolk. Both days will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Saturday has a better chance at seeing some isolated showers pop-up. Highs on Saturday in the upper 60s will warm into the low to mid 70s Sunday.

Temperatures rise into the upper 70s Monday and low 80s for the middle of the week. Next week, we move into a more unsettled pattern, giving us isolated to scattered storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.

