First Warning Forecast: Jumping on another warming trend

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Happy Saturday evening! That cold front really knocked our temperatures down today. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. We hop on another warming trend starting Sunday and could have record-breaking warmth late next week.

As we start to move into an unsettled weather pattern that will span throughout much of next week, clouds will begin to move in late tonight. It will be another cold night with lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be warmer. Highs around 60°. Most of Sunday will be dry, but there is the chance for spotty showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds and a bit of a breeze. South winds of 10-20 MPH.

A warming trend continues for much of the workweek. Highs in the mid 60s Monday jump into the upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. There will be a little more sunshine Tuesday, but isolated rain showers around. Isolated rain continues throughout Wednesday too.

Thursday is the day we’ll be flirting with records again. The record for February 23 is 79° set back in 1975. I have a forecasted high of 80°. Winds will also start to pick up Thursday and we remain breezy for the rest of the week.

A cold front Friday morning brings a drop in temperatures for the weekend, but we still stay above-normal. Highs Friday in the mid 60s become highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. This cold front could stall just to our south across North Carolina. If it does, we’ll see scattered rain showers next Saturday.