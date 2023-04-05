First Warning Forecast: June-like temps, severe threat Thursday

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning

Highs will continue to trend above normal for this time of year.

A mild start to the day with many areas waking up in the 60s. Highs today will warm up to the low and mid 80s.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday, with highs soaring to the mid 80s. A cold front will move in and bring showers, storms and a huge drop in temperatures to end the work week. Showers and storms will move in late on Thursday, so most of the day will be warm and dry. Strong to severe storms will be possible, especially across the peninsulas and Eastern Shore.

Expect highs in the upper 50s on Friday, mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Easter Sunday.

Showers will continue to be possible Friday morning. We could see a few spotty showers on Saturday, otherwise just expect a lot of cloud cover. Easter is looking dry as of now.

