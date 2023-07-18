First Warning Forecast: Keeping dry Tuesday, severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Tuesday morning! Heat and humidity continues for the workweek. Storms will provide brief relief at times on Wednesday, but could become severe. A nice cool down arrives this weekend.

There will be plenty of sunshine outside Tuesday, but it will look filtered. We have wildfire smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere. We stay dry today and temperatures climb even higher, into the mid 90s. Fortunately, humidity will be a little lower, so it’ll even out to still feeling like we’re around 100°.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms start moving in late tonight and continue off and on throughout the entire day Wednesday. Some of the storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could become severe. A good chunk of the area, including the peninsulas and our inland communities, is under a level 1 of 5 severe risk. Heavy downpours could create localized flooding and there could be strong gusty winds. At least any storms you see will provide brief relief from those feels-like temps in the low 100s.

Thursday will still be hot and humid. Highs around 90°, feeling like 100-105°. In the afternoon and evening, scattered storms will likely develop. Then, we head into a mostly dry break for the weekend.

Aside from a few potential spotty storms Sunday afternoon, this weekend is looking great! A cold front Friday night will knock temperatures down to the mid 80s and really lower the humidity for a few days. Heat index values will be in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. That’s better than the triple digits we’ve been dealing with for the past week or so!

Next week starts off on that “cooler” note in the mid 80s Monday, but isolated to scattered storms return to the forecast.

