First Warning Forecast: Labor Day weekend forecast

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

A mainly dry holiday weekend on tap. A slow-moving cold front will bring unsettled weather through midweek.

More sunshine this morning with a few more clouds by the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Another dry day on tap for Sunday. Expect highs to be very similar to Saturday in the mid and upper 80s. There will be a few more clouds in the sky, but conditions will remain dry.

Labor Day is looking mostly dry and warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a stray shower, but everything should hold off until Tuesday.

A cold front slowly crosses the area Tuesday night into Wednesday. Showers and storms will be possible with highs in the low 80s.

Scattered showers will continue into Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.

A few showers will be possible on Thursday with highs in the low 80s. A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Friday to end the work week. Highs will top out in the mid 80s.

Tropical Update

Earl is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph, and this motion with a decrease in forward speed is expected through early Sunday. A turn toward the northwest with an additional decrease in forward speed is expected Sunday through Monday. On the forecast track, the center of Earl is expected to pass near or north of the northern Leeward Islands today, and north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico tonight and Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slow strengthening is possible during the next few of days.

Danielle is currently nearly stationary. A westward drift is expected today and Sunday, followed by a northward drift on Monday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected today. Some slight strengthening is expected tonight through Monday, and Danielle could regain hurricane strength on Sunday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

