First Warning Forecast: Level 2 severe storm threat Wednesday

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Tuesday evening! Today was a beautiful day with lots of sunshine. Tomorrow will be the opposite with storms pushing through.

Ahead of an approaching powerful system, clouds increase late tonight into early Wednesday morning. Winds pick up Wednesday with this system. Expect southerly sustained winds of 15-25 MPH with gusts around 40-50 MPH. There’s already a Wind Advisory in effect for Accomack County from 4 PM Wednesday - Midnight. Now is a good time to bring anything indoors you don’t want blown around the yard. These strong winds will help temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Showers start to move in around 9-10 AM Wednesday, becoming more widespread in the afternoon and evening. Our severe threat will primarily be 4 PM - 10 PM. There’s a Level 2 threat for the Albemarle Sound and Outer Banks with a Level 1 threat for Southside, most of our Inland Communities and the Lower Peninsula. Our main threats are damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes. Storms don’t stay confined to these lines though, so I recommend everyone be weather aware Wednesday afternoon and evening. However, the greatest chance for severe storms and possible tornadic activity looks to be across northeastern NC.

Once the cold front from this system moves through, showers and storms will end before sunrise Thursday morning. Lots of sunshine and breezy for the first half of Thursday. In the afternoon, we’ll see another quick pass of clouds from the backside of that system, but we should remain dry. Highs will be a little cooler Thursday in the low to mid 50s. Friday will be the coldest day this week with highs only in the upper 40s and lows around freezing.

Things start to rebound this weekend. Highs return to the mid 50s. There will be tons of sunshine Saturday and the start of Sunday. Clouds build later Sunday ahead of an unsettled pattern that brings us the chance for scattered rain showers the first half of the workweek. Temperatures remain mild in the mid 50s.