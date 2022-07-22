Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Thursday evening! Scattered storms this evening have brought us brief relief from the heat, but it won’t put an end to our stretch of 90s. In fact, we’ll see our hottest temperatures of the year this weekend.

Scattered storms are clearing out. A few stray showers are still possible tonight, but most will be dry and partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday will be decently dry, aside from a few PM pop-ups. Temperatures will still be hot in the mid 90s, feeling like 105-110°. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 90s. Sunday will be just a touch warmer than Saturday, flirting with the triple digits. Heat index values will be 110-115°. Dangerous heat this weekend. Plan some indoor activities.

Heading into the workweek, we head into a wetter stretch. A few storms Monday, but lots of scattered activity from Tuesday on. These storms will help bring us a little relief from the heat, but not enough to get us out of the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits.

Keep cool and hydrated the next week or so!