First Warning Forecast: Looking brighter for Memorial Day and beginning to warm-up

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

It was a dreary, cool Sunday. In fact, it was so cool we tied the record low high temperature for the day at 61° at the Norfolk International Airport. This record was set back in 1930. The bad news: We have one more chilly night to get through. The good news: A gradual warm-up is on the way and we'll have sunshine in time for Memorial Day!

Tonight, clouds will continue to gradually clear and winds will gradually die down. That could allow for patchy fog to form after Midnight and into early tomorrow morning.

Memorial Day will be pleasant for any plans you have. Highs in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine to enjoy. We'll have north-northwesterly winds around 5-10 MPH most of the day. If you're headed to the beach, rip currents are at a moderate risk and wave heights will be around 3 feet.

The first half of the workweek stays mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures gradually climb to more seasonable low 80s for highs by Thursday. Later Wednesday night into Thursday we head into a more unsettled weather pattern, so our rain chances increase once again. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms from Thursday into next weekend.

Meteorologist Kristy Steward

