First Warning Forecast: Losing the heat and humidity, some Saturday storms

Meteorologist Kristy Steward's First Warning Forecast

Good Wednesday evening! It’s been another steamy day, but a cold front will soon come to our rescue for this weekend.

As a cold front moves through this evening, we could see a few storms develop along the front. Dare county is under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe storms this evening.

Rain and clouds clear out tonight. Overnight lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

A gorgeous Friday is in store! Highs in the low 80s, low humidity, and lots of sunshine with dry conditions lasting all day. Plan some time to get outdoors!

These pleasant temperatures of highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s stick around through the entire weekend. Sunday is the best day for outdoor plans. A low pressure system will ride along the coast Saturday, bringing us scattered storms throughout Saturday afternoon. We dry out for Saturday night and all of Sunday.

Next week, the dry weather and sunshine sticks around, but the heat and humidity comes back. Highs in the low 90s Monday, staying near 90° Tuesday. A cool front late Tuesday drops temperatures a few degrees into the mid 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

