First Warning Forecast: Lots of clouds, but a nice warmup this weekend

Today will have plenty of clouds, but temperatures will still be able to climb into the low 60s. On Sunday, they soar to near 80°! We'll also get to enjoy a little more sunshine the second half of this weekend and winds will pick up. Breezy 15-25 MPH southwest winds will gust up to 30 MPH Sunday.

That early summer feel will carry into Monday. Highs in the low 80s, partly cloudy, and windy. Eventually the cold front from this system works its way towards us the middle of next week. That will bring us scattered showers Tuesday-Thursday as well as dropping temperatures.

High temperatures Tuesday in the upper 60s continue dropping down into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday and remain there for the rest of the workweek. That's actually where our temperatures should be for this time of year though.

