First Warning Forecast: Low rain chances and comfortable conditions this week

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Skies will be partly cloudy once again on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

A very similar day for Wednesday. High temperatures will remain in the low 80s with pretty comfortable humidity levels. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday. Highs will trend in the low and mid 80s.

Finally, Friday wraps up with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 80s. Keeping a slight chance for a late night shower.

A few showers and storms will be possible by the weekend.

Tropical Update:

Meteorologist April Loveland

