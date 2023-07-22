First Warning Forecast: Lower humidity this weekend giving way to hottest days of the summer later next week

NORFOLK, Va. — The passage of a cold front early this weekend set the stage for the drop in humidity and temperatures that will take us into Sunday and Monday. A weak frontal boundary near the coast plus an upper-level trough aloft will keep just enough pop in the atmosphere to bring a few scattered thunderstorms late Sunday into Monday. Rain chances next week after Monday will be low, but with the forecast heat a few late-day storms can't be ruled out.

Starting Tuesday, the pattern aloft will shift to a much hotter one for the rest of the week, with the hottest temperatures of our summer likely by Thursday through next weekend. Highs will top out in the mid 90s by the end of the week, and heat index levels could soar to 105-plus Thursday and Friday. Stay aware of the stealth health dangers of extreme heat as we head into those hottest days ahead.

Forecast Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered late afternoon and overnight-time storms possible. Highs upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms possible early morning then again later in day. Highs mid to upper 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90

Wednesday-Saturday: Mostly sunny with increasing heat and humidity each day. Highs in the low 90s Wednesday, and mid 90s by Friday and Saturday. Heat index levels back to near 100 midweek with 105 or higher heat index possible Thursday through Saturday. Hottest days appear to be slated for Friday and Saturday.

Tropical weather is perking up a bit with the potential for a new tropical depression developing over the south-central Atlantic by early next week